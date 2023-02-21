v0.4.10 - User Interface

This update is all about the user interface. We've revamped hundreds of UI components to give them a sleek and standardized look. Plus, we've added a new 'UI Scaling' option that allows you to increase the size of all UI components, from tooltips to crafting menus.

Save files from v0.4.9 ARE compatible.

UI Scaling

Added a new option to the Graphics settings. This feature allows you to increase the size of all UI components, such as tooltips, dialogue boxes, shops, and crafting menus.

Whether you're playing on a large monitor or a smaller screen, you'll be able to see everything more clearly.

UI Redesign

The user interface has been given a major facelift. We've updated the art and layout for a more consistent look. For example, tooltips, job boards, enchanting menus, and shops have all been redesigned. Take a look at the images below to see the changes for yourself.

Tooltips:



Job Board:



Enchanting:



Shop:



Map Events

Map Events (example, Bee Attacks, Squirrel attacks, etc) have been rebalanced to be more fair.

Enemies spawned into map events will be further away from the player to give 1-2 turns more before being surrounded.

Tweaked the odds at which events will spawn. Harder events, such as Bear attacks are less common in low-danger areas.

Added new creature attacks which fit the theme of the biome.

Fixed a bug which made rare events happen more often than intended (looking at you Bee Attacks!).

Fixed a bug which made most bandit factions never occur.

Reduced the volume of the map event sound effect.

Other Changes

The inventory weight is now shown in the storage and trade window. This weight updates live as the player adds or removes items from their inventory.

Increase the rate travel XP is gained while travelling.

Improved performance related to resizing the screen. Instead of redrawing the UI many times over and over while the window is resized, a single redraw occurs at the end.

Bug Fixes