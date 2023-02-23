Patch Notes - Version 4.0.1

Greetings! Patch 4.0.1 is our first update to the game in 2023 and is primarily aimed at cleaning up loose ends from the Texas release. We've got a number of bugfixes that should smooth out inconsistencies and provide stability, as well as a few targeted balance changes.

We're still hard at work developing the latest character to be announced for our Season 1 Pass, Stronghoof. In the meantime, please enjoy this small but important update!

Gameplay

General

Bugfixes

Backwards-jump-canceling Velvet's and Tianhuo's 6A attacks will now cause them to leave the ground instead of going into preblock. This fixes an inconsistency with every other jump-cancelable move in the game.

Fixed an oversight where Velvet, Oleander, Tianhuo, and Shanty were not in counterhit state after a whiffed level 3 super.

Fixed an oversight that allowed armored attacks to affect level 3 supers from Arizona, Velvet, Oleander, and Pom. These attacks should now successfully break armor.



Bugfixes

The invulnerability for Sculpted Perfection will now occur on frame 7, fixing inconsistencies.



Bugfixes

Fixed certain chain attacks not coming out consistently. Players would get forward attacks instead of low attacks. (6A > 3B or 6A > 3C)

Fixed an oversight where Fred 6D had too much blockstop, which caused pushblock or Cross Canter inputs from the opponent to be ignored.



Balance

Reversal attacks from Paprika's opponent no longer cause them to eat a gift. This will change Paprika’s leverage over the opponent during wake-up situations.

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue during Deadly Affection where Paprika would sometimes not go into hitstun after being hit by a super attack.

Fixed an issue causing A specials to trigger a gift eat if not negative-edged. As a rule, all A specials should bypass gift eating.

Fixed an issue causing the first hit of Smother to fail playing its sound effect.



Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where Pom's dogs would sometimes not have their attacks canceled immediately when Pom is put into blockstun, as they should.

(Probably) fixed an issue causing Bark to not go through the full length of active hitboxes when deleting a projectile.

Fixed some specific interactions with Texas that would cause Pom's dogs to not leave as soon as their health is depleted.

Fixed some dog layering issues that would cause Momma and Papa to appear in front of Texas during certain animations. Now they should layer behind Texas at all times as intended.

Fixed a cosmetic bug where players could see Momma "pop" out of existence when leaving the stage if she had to travel far enough. Momma will now fully leave the screen before despawning.



Balance

The invulnerability period for 7D has been shortened significantly. This reversal is one of the most controversial abilities in the entire game. We’re finally addressing it after over a year of it slipping through many previous patches.

Tianhuo's metergain has been adjusted across the board. This finally lines Tianhuo up with the rest of the cast's metergain adjustments in patch 3.0 for level 3 supers balancing. Until now, Tianhuo was operating on old metergain rules which don't translate to 3.0+, as it makes her level 3 far too accessible. We want level 3 supers to remain special occurrences and not a regular part of every single game.





Bugfixes

Fixed an issue causing a reversal level 1 super to instead come out as a normal after Shanty was buried by Texas Smash.

Fixed an issue where wallbounce stun would cause camera problems during Wall Cling attacks.

Fixed afterimages from installs (Shanty and Tianhuo in their level 2s), if active, being superimposed over the ship segment of Shanty's level 3 super.

Texas

Cosmetic

Texas now has a crouch idle animation.

Balance

The damage bonus from landing a Bullseye is no longer true damage. The attack now respects scaling rules.

Bugfixes