1, Windows 7 error problem repair
2. Fix the problem of Windows 11 white screen and flash back (the line still goes out after update, please click the guide below)
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2936863033
乡村狂想曲 update for 21 February 2023
Game flash back issue fixed
1, Windows 7 error problem repair
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update