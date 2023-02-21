 Skip to content

乡村狂想曲 update for 21 February 2023

Game flash back issue fixed

1, Windows 7 error problem repair
2. Fix the problem of Windows 11 white screen and flash back (the line still goes out after update, please click the guide below)
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2936863033

