sheepChat update for 21 February 2023

Release 1.9.97

21 February 2023

Release 1.9.97

Build 10604486

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix kick.com viewer counter
Fix saving audio devices
Fix in the report system (report files were created on the desktop)
Added a button to delete authorization data
Fix loop loading of vk.com authorization state

