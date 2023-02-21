The People Demand A Patch

Piledriver now protects the user from fall damage. (Suggested by Wunarg.)

Making a fatal purchase at a shop now at least lets you keep the item. (Requested by Tride.)

You can now bottle fountain water. (Suggested by nauticalmyles.)

Picking up an item while sprinting no longer interrupts the sprint. (Suggested, indirectly, by Yagamoth or Vellhart. Forgot which.)

Player ghosts now latch onto level layers instead of tracking small z-axis movements. (Reported by Hansane.)

Attempted to fix remaining instances of camera shaking when respawning in the Hub. (Reported by Bianca.)

Fixed non-standard camera settings causing environment to get culled during dialogue. (Reported by Bianca.)