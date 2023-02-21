 Skip to content

Gatedelvers update for 21 February 2023

The People Demand A Patch

Build 10604467 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Piledriver now protects the user from fall damage. (Suggested by Wunarg.)

  • Making a fatal purchase at a shop now at least lets you keep the item. (Requested by Tride.)

  • You can now bottle fountain water. (Suggested by nauticalmyles.)

  • Picking up an item while sprinting no longer interrupts the sprint. (Suggested, indirectly, by Yagamoth or Vellhart. Forgot which.)

  • Player ghosts now latch onto level layers instead of tracking small z-axis movements. (Reported by Hansane.)

  • Attempted to fix remaining instances of camera shaking when respawning in the Hub. (Reported by Bianca.)

  • Fixed non-standard camera settings causing environment to get culled during dialogue. (Reported by Bianca.)

  • Fixed Bookkeeper's ice blasts and fire bombs not visibly detonating on client players.

