Multiplayer Update

The Multiplayer in World Racing '95 is getting a huge update!

Multiplayer now allows for both players to use game pads.

All Arcade tracks are now playable in multiplayer (Including event tracks).

The improved collision system has been implemented into multiplayer.

This update also includes a few small improvements to the rest of the game

All Arcade tracks are now playable in Survival (Including event tracks).

Fixed controls display on Main Menu.

Info on how to unlock the limited time seasonal tracks have been added to the track selection menu.

Implementing these changes meant overhauling how the game handles player inputs, and although we haven't encountered any issues during testing, if you run into problems with specific controller or keyboard and mouse set-ups please let us know.

A friendly reminder that the Incredible Icecap event has entered its final week so grab this new course while you can! We are hard at work on the next event so stay tuned for another announcement soon.

And as always... Happy Racing!.