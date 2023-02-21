Patch 1.0.12

NEW

Brightness boosting option in the main menu

CHANGED

Moved spawn positions of players into the houses and closed main door permanently

Notes: We experienced a lot of confusion about the main door closing permanently on the first hunt. This was always intended, but we want to make this more clear. Players will now spawn inside the house with the door closing behind them at the start.

Generally increased brightness slightly on all maps

Slightly increased flashlight cone size

Reduced brightness and blur in ghost/dead mode

Removed all light switches

Notes: Many people coming from other games expected the visible light switches to work, but unfortunately, our entities have completely shut off all electricity in the house.

DIFFICULTY

Increased player walking speed to be exactly half of the running speed

Slightly increased entity speed to balance out the difficulty

Lowered difficulty on Easy:

Lowered chance of vessel teleport on Easy

Vessel has more activity (moving, glowing) on Easy

Improved Geiger counter readability:

Geiger counter value updates more frequently

Geiger counter value is dampened stronger by walls

FIXES

Fixed a bug that caused players to be unable to use the tablet or open doors after joining a game

Fixed a bug that caused the ghost to sometimes answer in the book with “MISSING_ANSWER” instead of text

Fixed missing translation for entity types in the result screen

Fixed a bug that would try to switch the game control to connected controllers (controller support is still coming!)

Fixed some clipping issues on maps