Patch 1.0.12

NEW
Brightness boosting option in the main menu
CHANGED
Moved spawn positions of players into the houses and closed main door permanently
Notes: We experienced a lot of confusion about the main door closing permanently on the first hunt. This was always intended, but we want to make this more clear. Players will now spawn inside the house with the door closing behind them at the start.
Generally increased brightness slightly on all maps
Slightly increased flashlight cone size
Reduced brightness and blur in ghost/dead mode
Removed all light switches
Notes: Many people coming from other games expected the visible light switches to work, but unfortunately, our entities have completely shut off all electricity in the house.
DIFFICULTY
Increased player walking speed to be exactly half of the running speed
Slightly increased entity speed to balance out the difficulty
Lowered difficulty on Easy:
Lowered chance of vessel teleport on Easy
Vessel has more activity (moving, glowing) on Easy
Improved Geiger counter readability:
Geiger counter value updates more frequently
Geiger counter value is dampened stronger by walls
FIXES
Fixed a bug that caused players to be unable to use the tablet or open doors after joining a game
Fixed a bug that caused the ghost to sometimes answer in the book with “MISSING_ANSWER” instead of text
Fixed missing translation for entity types in the result screen
Fixed a bug that would try to switch the game control to connected controllers (controller support is still coming!)
Fixed some clipping issues on maps
