Anime vs Evil: Apocalypse update for 21 February 2023

Small Update #2

Build 10604428

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelist:

  • Added crouch position (reducing shooting spread -40%)
  • Fixed DLC scenes with some character skins
  • Fixed text scale of startup bottom text
  • Various background colors for startup texts
  • Other small fixes and optimizations

