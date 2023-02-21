Small Update #2

Changelist:
- Added crouch position (reducing shooting spread -40%)
- Fixed DLC scenes with some character skins
- Fixed text scale of startup bottom text
- Various background colors for startup texts
- Other small fixes and optimizations
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changelist:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update