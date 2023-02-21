Language Update

Follow these steps:

This update includes 2 more languages (Chinese, Russian).

Existing languages have been revised.

Several languages are available to them (see store description), all translations are not yet completed, which may lead to incorrect translations and misinterpretations in the game. It is recommended to use English language until this process is fully completed.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113

