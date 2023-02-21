 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KeepUp Survival update for 21 February 2023

Language Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10604427 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net
The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?

Follow these steps:

Update Info

This update includes 2 more languages (Chinese, Russian).

Existing languages have been revised.

Several languages are available to them (see store description), all translations are not yet completed, which may lead to incorrect translations and misinterpretations in the game. It is recommended to use English language until this process is fully completed.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113

Follow me on social media!

Changed files in this update

KeepUp Survival Content Depot 1524631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link