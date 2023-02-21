February 21st hotfix

Hotfix Changes
- Wind-Up's Toys and the Growth's Pustules no longer count as "kills" when calculating challenge run score
- Fixed Magma Burst animation bug that was preventing it from firing
- Increased performance on Steam Deck
- Fixed Mega Pustule beam hitting players through walls
- Fixed Tripleshot not dropping
- Fixed the Quit button on the Main Menu being unreachable on gamepad
- Added achievement progress stats for Steam achievements
Also, Challenge mode has been re-enabled. Happy hunting!
Changed files in this update