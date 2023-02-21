 Skip to content

Superior update for 21 February 2023

February 21st hotfix

Build 10604371

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Changes

  • Wind-Up's Toys and the Growth's Pustules no longer count as "kills" when calculating challenge run score
  • Fixed Magma Burst animation bug that was preventing it from firing
  • Increased performance on Steam Deck
  • Fixed Mega Pustule beam hitting players through walls
  • Fixed Tripleshot not dropping
  • Fixed the Quit button on the Main Menu being unreachable on gamepad
  • Added achievement progress stats for Steam achievements

Also, Challenge mode has been re-enabled. Happy hunting!

Changed files in this update

