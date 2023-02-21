Hotfix v1.3.2

fixed vehicle reveres gear

fixed several smaller rendering issues

updated vehicle acceleration

Bonus Campaign Achievements

We are aware of the issue some Achievements of the Bonus Campaign might not unlock. Internal logs show the correct activities and everything should work. However, for some reason these achievements are very unreliable. We have made some changes, but it is not a final solution to the problem.

We have opend a developer support ticket to Valve and hope to find the cause of the issue and hope to fully solve it in short time.