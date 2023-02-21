 Skip to content

United Assault - Battle of the Bulge update for 21 February 2023

Hotfix v1.3.2

  • fixed vehicle reveres gear
  • fixed several smaller rendering issues
  • updated vehicle acceleration

Bonus Campaign Achievements
We are aware of the issue some Achievements of the Bonus Campaign might not unlock. Internal logs show the correct activities and everything should work. However, for some reason these achievements are very unreliable. We have made some changes, but it is not a final solution to the problem.

We have opend a developer support ticket to Valve and hope to find the cause of the issue and hope to fully solve it in short time.

