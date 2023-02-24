AI has finally arrived!

V0.9302

We are thrilled to deliver this feature to our community, who have been asking for it for a long time.

AI:

AI mechs are now available in the LIVE branch of Iron Rebellion.

Bots option is available in the host menu for all maps.

AI fills every free slot on each team when enabled.

Bots drop and join dynamically as real players join and leave.

This is just the foundation and will pave the way for future AI updates.

Maps:

The Junk Yard: Set on a remote scrap yard outpost, this battleground is one of the largest dump sites in the solar system where old machines go to die.

The Junk Yard has been a tried-and-true arena for years and has been completely rebuilt and updated to match the new visual and game play quality standard of Iron Rebellion.



General: