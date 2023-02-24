AI has finally arrived!

V0.9302
2/23/2023
We are thrilled to deliver this feature to our community, who have been asking for it for a long time.
AI:
- AI mechs are now available in the LIVE branch of Iron Rebellion.
- Bots option is available in the host menu for all maps.
- AI fills every free slot on each team when enabled.
- Bots drop and join dynamically as real players join and leave.
- This is just the foundation and will pave the way for future AI updates.
Maps:
- The Junk Yard: Set on a remote scrap yard outpost, this battleground is one of the largest dump sites in the solar system where old machines go to die.
- The Junk Yard has been a tried-and-true arena for years and has been completely rebuilt and updated to match the new visual and game play quality standard of Iron Rebellion.
General:
- The game has had a big pass of clean up, improvements, mechanics balancing/tuning, and optimizations.
- Mech Health has been increased by 50HP
- Work in progress death system.
- Grads fire rate reduction
- Physics optimization
Changed files in this update