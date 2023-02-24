 Skip to content

Iron Rebellion update for 24 February 2023

AI has finally arrived!

Iron Rebellion update for 24 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V0.9302
2/23/2023

We are thrilled to deliver this feature to our community, who have been asking for it for a long time.

AI:

  • AI mechs are now available in the LIVE branch of Iron Rebellion.
  • Bots option is available in the host menu for all maps.
  • AI fills every free slot on each team when enabled.
  • Bots drop and join dynamically as real players join and leave.
  • This is just the foundation and will pave the way for future AI updates.

Maps:

  • The Junk Yard: Set on a remote scrap yard outpost, this battleground is one of the largest dump sites in the solar system where old machines go to die.
  • The Junk Yard has been a tried-and-true arena for years and has been completely rebuilt and updated to match the new visual and game play quality standard of Iron Rebellion.

General:

  • The game has had a big pass of clean up, improvements, mechanics balancing/tuning, and optimizations.
  • Mech Health has been increased by 50HP
  • Work in progress death system.
  • Grads fire rate reduction
  • Physics optimization

