CHARGED: RC Racing update for 21 February 2023

Achievements, Settings & Controller Support is now available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDED in ːsteamthisːUpdate 1.3.6ːsteamthisː

  • achievements
  • settings for graphics and sound
  • full controller support
  • reworked car sounds

Stay tuned and follow for new content! ːsteammockingː

