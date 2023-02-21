Patch v0.5.3b: New intermediate "custom" difficulties

This update introduces 2 new easier variants of Input Methods specifically created for the "Custom Difficulty" menu, with the intention for them to act as an intermediate difficulty between Relaxing and Medium, and between Medium and Intense respectively.

Those new custom "LITE" variants consist of easier versions of the Medium and Intense input schemes, as they still use their regular inputs for solid obstacles (represented by a square ground indicator), but will always use "Mono-Color" for bubbles and circles in-between the solid obstacles, making the game quite a bit easier while still being more engaging than pure Mono-Color.

Please note that the custom key bindings for the Keyboard Control settings have been reset to their default value due to required changes. I apologize for the inconvenience.

Please join our Discord or the Discussions Forum to share your feedback about this new patch!

Changes

Added 2 new "LITE" variants of Input Methods in the Custom Difficulty menu for Medium and Intense type of input schemes. The "LITE" variants still use their regular inputs for solid obstacles (represented by a square ground indicator), but will always use "Mono-Color" for bubbles and circles in-between the solid obstacles, making the game quite a bit easier while still being more engaging than pure Mono-Color.

Added a tooltip panel to the Custom Difficulty menu and renamed some labels to improve clarity

Added an interface setting to disable the "auto-hide mouse cursor" functionality

Updated the internal Unity Input System to version 1.5 (from 1.3)

Bug Fixes