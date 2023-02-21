[21.2.23] New Hotfix available now!

CHANGELOG
Changed
- All cinematics have been re-encoded to reduce disk size and improve playback quality.
- Bootstrap logo will now scale to fit instead of stretching.
Fixed
* Fixed a bug that could lead the game to misbehave when unequipping the main-hand via the Equipment tab.*** Fixed a bug that could lead the game to misbehave when certain armors had their headgear visibility toggled.*** Fixed non interactable Jindelle Hertmaul in Kin’il’Nar tavern.
- Minor performances-related tweakes
