 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms update for 21 February 2023

[21.2.23] New Hotfix available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 10604102 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG

Changed
  • All cinematics have been re-encoded to reduce disk size and improve playback quality.
  • Bootstrap logo will now scale to fit instead of stretching.
Fixed

* Fixed a bug that could lead the game to misbehave when unequipping the main-hand via the Equipment tab.*** Fixed a bug that could lead the game to misbehave when certain armors had their headgear visibility toggled.*** Fixed non interactable Jindelle Hertmaul in Kin’il’Nar tavern.

  • Minor performances-related tweakes
Follow our official channels to stay up to date:

Like Alaloth on Facebook
Follow Alaloth on Twitter
Check out our Steam page

https://store.steampowered.com/app/919360/Alaloth_Champions_of_The_Four_Kingdoms/

Changed files in this update

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms Content Depot 919361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link