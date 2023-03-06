Hotfix Update 8.3.0

_

Fellow officers,

_

We hope you had an amazing weekend! Today, we're releasing Update 8.3.0 which is fully focused on resolving some pressing issues that came up over the last few weeks and months.

First things first: The biggest problem that required a lot of internal resources were the invisible cars that caused frequent and truly frustrating car crashes. Fixing this bug was our main priority with this update and it turned out to be far more complicated than we initially anticipated. Our team investigated the issue extensively and... yikes, was it difficult.

Here's what we found out: When a car is despawned it remains in its last location until it is required elsewhere. When it is eventually required, the traffic simulation moves the car to its new location and turns the visualization and collision back on. The issue was that the collision of the car is not transported to the new location until some frames after it moved to the new location which causes it to exist in the old location for the same period. If the player is inside the collision zone of the car in that moment he is thrown off the map, gets a "car totaled" game over or gets stuck in the ground which leads the game to eventually crash. In that brief period you can also run into the invisible car while driving. This very short time window and the collision not being visible in even our debugging tools was why it was so hard for us to consistently reproduce the issue and why it took us so long to figure it out.

We hope that the related issues are now fixed – should you still encounter them, please report the bug with a video so that the team can investigate them further.

FYI: In some threads we mentioned that we are also working on update 8.4.0 before pushing out 9.0.0. We now decided to migrate 8.4.0 into 9.0.0 instead as we believe to have discovered the reason for the issue of seemingly no callouts coming in. However, we want to take a little bit more time with resolving it.

Have a look at the full changelog here:

Fixed an issue where a player could collide with something Invisible during the gameplay when driving with a patrol car

Fixed an issue in multiplayer where players lost the ability to place & remove a wanted NPC in patrol car

Fixed issues related to road flare placement and the outlines of road flare placement not being accurate

Fixed an issue in multiplayer where the client would not see the intuition message for the host toggling callouts on & off

Your Police Simulator Team

