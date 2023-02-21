 Skip to content

Lightfire Defense update for 21 February 2023

Lightfire Defense Update 0.5.0 - Garden Update 🌳 [Hotfix]

Last edited 21 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.5.0 Hotfix Patchnotes - Garden Update

  • Fixed a bug where the wave would not be finished when no Berrybush has been planted
  • Minor fixes

See the 0.5.0 Patchnotes for more info!

