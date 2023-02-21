Additions
- Added a God Mode option to make Combat Efficiency change gradually, instead of randomly
- Added a tooltip popup to New Game Menu list, which tells you the folder where your Custom Maps are
- Added total wars count to Nation View
- Increased possible Game Speed to 3x (use at your own risk)
Bugfixes & Improvements
- Improved God Mode View
- Adjusted economy slightly
- Adjusted Popup texts
- Fixed nations buying cores for 0 gold
- Fixed Revolt Chance not being loaded when continuing save game
- Fixed Sound Settings not being saved when setting them to zero
- Fixed Map Painter Button highlights
- Fixed more typos
- Fixed Turkey's capital in 1938 scenario
