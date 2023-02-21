 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ages of Conflict: World War Simulator update for 21 February 2023

v2.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10603859 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Additions
  • Added a God Mode option to make Combat Efficiency change gradually, instead of randomly
  • Added a tooltip popup to New Game Menu list, which tells you the folder where your Custom Maps are
  • Added total wars count to Nation View
  • Increased possible Game Speed to 3x (use at your own risk)
Bugfixes & Improvements
  • Improved God Mode View
  • Adjusted economy slightly
  • Adjusted Popup texts
  • Fixed nations buying cores for 0 gold
  • Fixed Revolt Chance not being loaded when continuing save game
  • Fixed Sound Settings not being saved when setting them to zero
  • Fixed Map Painter Button highlights
  • Fixed more typos
  • Fixed Turkey's capital in 1938 scenario

Changed files in this update

Depot 2186321
  • Loading history…
Depot 2186322
  • Loading history…
Depot 2186323
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link