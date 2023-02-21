[Update Preview] Version 1.0.5 Adjustments

Dear Players.
After collecting your feedback, we will soon release the new version 1.0.5.
The adjustments are as follows.
- Added a new 41-day event: The time machine has been developed, players who are not ready for the final check can rewind the time in the event and accumulate values to complete more endings!
- Adjust the red dot hint and the experience before the first review.
- Adjusted the success rate of some random events.
- Added hints for all achievements.
- Added support for Simplified Chinese language.
- Fixed some UI display errors.
- Optimize the amount of money that can be inherited when the check fails.
- Optimize CTRL to accelerate the game experience.
The version is now in beta, and is expected to be updated this week.
Thank you for your support, I hope this optimization can make everyone play happily ːsteamhappyː
Changed depots in dev_test branch