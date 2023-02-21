[Update Preview] Version 1.0.5 Adjustments

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Players.

After collecting your feedback, we will soon release the new version 1.0.5.

The adjustments are as follows.

Added a new 41-day event: The time machine has been developed, players who are not ready for the final check can rewind the time in the event and accumulate values to complete more endings!

Adjust the red dot hint and the experience before the first review.

Adjusted the success rate of some random events.

Added hints for all achievements.

Added support for Simplified Chinese language.

Fixed some UI display errors.

Optimize the amount of money that can be inherited when the check fails.

Optimize CTRL to accelerate the game experience.

The version is now in beta, and is expected to be updated this week.

Thank you for your support, I hope this optimization can make everyone play happily ːsteamhappyː