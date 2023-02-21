 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Women's Prison 絕對人權女子監獄 update for 21 February 2023

[Update Preview] Version 1.0.5 Adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 10603827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Players.

After collecting your feedback, we will soon release the new version 1.0.5.
The adjustments are as follows.

  • Added a new 41-day event: The time machine has been developed, players who are not ready for the final check can rewind the time in the event and accumulate values to complete more endings!
  • Adjust the red dot hint and the experience before the first review.
  • Adjusted the success rate of some random events.
  • Added hints for all achievements.
  • Added support for Simplified Chinese language.
  • Fixed some UI display errors.
  • Optimize the amount of money that can be inherited when the check fails.
  • Optimize CTRL to accelerate the game experience.

The version is now in beta, and is expected to be updated this week.
Thank you for your support, I hope this optimization can make everyone play happily ːsteamhappyː

Changed depots in dev_test branch

View more data in app history for build 10603827
Depot 2085411
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link