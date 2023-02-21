Development Update (v.53) - Now Live!

Marker Flags are the latest addition to your arsenal of tools available during an expedition! These nifty glow-in-the-dark flags can be placed in the ruins to help keep track of traveled paths, places of interest, or anywhere else you deem important. Marker Flags are also retrofitted with microchips that allow them to appear on your Radar System map!

Marker Flags do not take up an inventory space. Instead, they have their own dedicated slot for both PC and VR

By default, players start with five marker flags, but can upgrade their capacity via the shop

Players can toggle the color of their flags as desired

Players can retrieve flags they've already placed by interacting with them

Players have the ability to toggle the visibility of other player's flags on and off as desired in Gameplay settings

The Radar System map has also been updated with the ability to toggle the visibility of flags

You can now further customize your experience through the use of expedition modifiers! These additional options allow you to introduce brand new challenges to your expeditions, or even reduce the difficulty altogether. Depending on your selections, modifiers will produce a bonus reward (or penalty) that will apply to the round's total XP and gold. Expedition Modifiers come with pre-defined presets for players to try, but you can also save your favorite modifier selections to custom presets to easily reapply them in the future!

Agony Preset - For those seeking the most difficult challenge FOREWARNED currently has to offer, this preset will not disappoint

Explorer Preset - For those struggling to complete a full expedition, the Explorer preset is extremely forgiving

The previous options (Medkits, PVP, Blessing of Osiris, Timed, Loot Mode) have been moved into Expedition Modifiers

New options included with this update for Expedition Modifiers are as follows:

-Spirit Interaction Frequency - The frequency in which the Mejai's spirit produces phenomena

-Locked Chests - Treasure chests remain locked until the Mejai assumes physical form

-Starting Health Points - The health points for all players at the start of the expedition

-Disarm Traps - Deactivates traps throughout the ruins when the Mejai assumes physical form

A tooltip will now appear when looking at player backpacks to easily distinguish whose gear belongs to who

The tool layout when unpacking your gear has been more optimally spaced out, and has a very slight delay between each item popping out

New sounds have been added when tools are dropped on surfaces

Torch and Lighter

Given the importance of the torch and lighter, we've made some quality of life improvements to their use.

The Lighter no longer takes up an inventory space and is instead a default item on the player's body

The Torch can now be manually extinguished by holding down RMB (default) for PC and the trigger for VR

When respawning via the Blessing of Osiris, players will now automatically be holding a lit torch (unless the Mejai is Necreph and physically manifested, in which case the torch will be unlit)

VR

The VR inventory belt has received two additional slots to bring the total capacity closer to that of a PC player

While placing an item into a belt slot, the hovered slot will be outlined in green

Added logic to stop tools from entering a VR player’s belt until they’ve been picked up for the first time

Updated the placement and scaling of relics, jars, pages, and several tools in the VR belt slots

Upgraded VR Haptics with tools turning on, hovering over the inventory belt, hard hat, and more

Radar Sensor and Geiger Counter

Both the Radar Sensor and Geiger Counter have received higher quality textures to bring them up to par with the graphical quality of other tools.



Cursed Sand Ruins

In a previous update, the original tomb variation received a visual overhaul on the inside. This update now introduces a visual overhaul to the outside of the Cursed Sand Ruins map, with a much more detailed and quality aesthetic.



Inner Tomb

Many players have noted it doesn't make sense that the Mejai names at the inner tomb door are written in modern language instead of hieroglyphics. This update changes that!

The buttons outside the inner tomb now display the Mejai's true names in ancient Egyptian

The true names of the Mejai can be viewed in your Research Notes, as well as on a note found outside the inner tomb

The buttons themselves, including the button to open the inner tomb, have all received visual improvements

Portals

Respawn portals, found throughout the ruins, have been redesigned.

New visual and audio effects will now occur when a player comes through

Players will now be oriented forward when respawning instead of whatever orientation they were looking beforehand

Mummy players have improved vision to better see while traversing the ruins

Tomb variation #1 has received updated sarcophagus designs

When respawning via the Blessing of Osiris, players will now automatically have their headlamps turned on (unless the Mejai is Necreph and physically manifested, in which case the headlamp will remain off)

The maximum "Brightness" Gameplay setting has been increased by 20%

Blue levers will now have a subtle visual and audio effect occur where they spawn, instead of appearing out of thin air

Mummies will be transported to the ritual room when the ritual starts so they are no longer trapped outside of it

When players host a game, their "Ready" status will be automatically checked on by default

"Tool Sharing" will also be checked on by default for all players

Brutal difficulty is now locked until players reach level 15 (or if they prestige at least once)

Added logic to dynamically adjust the danger/difficulty of certain trap rooms for players depending on their level, making them easier for brand new players

Added animation to the gear tent to slightly move with the wind, and improved the material

The tutorial has been updated to reflect the new Mejai selection buttons, and has an improved flow

The lobby menu has received several improvements for better interactivity and clarity

Upgraded the game's VR framework for increased stability, features, and bug fixes

Implemented network improvements, source-of-lag reductions, mesh simplifications, and other general performance improvements across the board

Optimized teleportation areas for VR players that will result in a performance improvement for all