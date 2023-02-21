Predecessor Hotfix v0.4.1

Hotfix V.0.4.1 is now live!

This patch fixes a handful of small issues introduced in V.0.4.0.

STORE

We've heard your feedback and are making adjustments to the cheapest Platinum pack that you can purchase in the new in-game store.

This base Platinum pack will now cost $5.99 or (or the equivalent in your regions currency) and will now have more Platinum than it previously did (600). The cost-per-Platinum remains the same, but now purchasers will be guaranteed to be able to buy a skin for the lowest available Platinum purchase.

It was our intention that the most affordable Platinum bundle should always provide enough Platinum for at least one skin in the store. This was not the case and is why we're making this change.

To help make this right, all players who've already purchased this pack prior to this change will have an additional 100 Platinum added to their account. Please note that this process may take up to 24 hours.

We'll be adding more new items to the shop in the future, including some which will be cheaper than what's available now. We appreciate your feedback and hope you understand the reasoning behind this change.

BUG FIXES

◆ Fixed a matchmaking issue in the new AI mode where different parties would incorrectly be placed into the same match.

◆ Penalties were being incorrectly given to players who dodged draft or left in the new AI mode. This has been fixed.

◆ Fixed a bug that was preventing the report function from working correctly.

◆ Fixed an issue where the Platinum icon would prevent players from being able to select and purchase a skin in the store.