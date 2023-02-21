Content patch: Shanxi, Zhejiang and Anhui

Warning: that patch will kill your old saved games.

The Little Model China scenario has been extended to include 3 more provinces, 2 more factions and 6 more characters.

The Shanxi clique is a nice pick for players who want to practice province building. (that faction characters roster also contains some interesting characters)

Other improvements:

-Large screens (>3000px) had ridiculously small action buttons, it is fixed now)

-Scenario screen now have icons to indicate which factions have scipted events.

What's next?

The next big content patch will turn the Little Model China scenario into a complete big campaign, with 7 to 9 new provinces, the Fengtian Clique and the Beijing government mechanisms.

That could come quite quick, as the work on the provinces is already done.

That scenario will have an option in case of victory to extend the game (for 100 or 200 more turns, I don't know yet) with new map painting victory conditions.

Have fun!

Maestro Cinetik