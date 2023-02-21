Hello. Another day, another attempt at the boss encounter crash. Is it fixed? I don't think so. Is it better?
Maybe. On the bright side of all this, I've made a bunch of performance improvements again as I go through the codebase looking for answers. Thanks for understanding.
General
- Pressing the spacebar closes the Elite Kill Reward screen. Let me know if you'd like this used anywhere else
- Some performance improvements yet again
Bugs
- Silent crash on Forest map with boss encounter (still not fully resolved!)
- Multiple meteorites were ending in wrong places, often outside screen
Changed files in this update