Horde Hunters update for 21 February 2023

v. 0.3.0

21 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. Another day, another attempt at the boss encounter crash. Is it fixed? I don't think so. Is it better?
Maybe. On the bright side of all this, I've made a bunch of performance improvements again as I go through the codebase looking for answers. Thanks for understanding.

General

  • Pressing the spacebar closes the Elite Kill Reward screen. Let me know if you'd like this used anywhere else
  • Some performance improvements yet again

Bugs

  • Silent crash on Forest map with boss encounter (still not fully resolved!)
  • Multiple meteorites were ending in wrong places, often outside screen

