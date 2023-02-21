 Skip to content

Behind the Horizon update for 21 February 2023

Patch Notes 2.08

Share · View all patches · Build 10603410 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GUI:

  • Fixed a graphics bug with the speech bubble for plant sensing.

  • The hitbox for animals and NPC when interacting has been enlarged to include the entire sprite. This should make giving gifts and feeding animals much easier.

