Patch 1.0.16

Hello, people!
After a long struggle, testing and fixing we are proudly intruducing a new patch containing:
New mechanics
- Water (GI and non-GI versions)
- Swimming (including new animations created for Haydee 2)
Critical fixes
- Player stucking! (may require additional feedback)
- Particle graph crashing due to inproper node linkage
- Missing fall transitions from different player states
Smaller fixes
- TimerEx node pin reading
- bBlocked node
- OnDispatch node crashing when used on an Area component
- Editor crashing while browsing invalid meshes
- Debug node crashing
- Stucking while unclimbing in a corner
- Character "clicking" at the end of climbing animations
- ControlInfo.vMovement improper evaluation resulting in the spectator's "black screen" behaviour
Also
- AnimGraphs now contain "bone reindex" array for compatibility with externally changed skeletons
- Outfits now can be used in AnimGraphs instead of meshes
- Model component's meshes are now paintable
- SteerPitching node for controlling pawn pitch movement
- OnPick trigger event now receives a pInvoker parameter
- TextWidget now can translate textIds
- pParent node now returns parents for attached actors
- Director nodes removed: OnScenario, OnBool, OnTask, OnScript, OnInputAxis, fDamage, fBalance
- Director nodes added: OnMouseAxis, OnGamepadAxis, OnGamepadTrigger
- Changing character direction with gamepad from idle state is improved (no turn movement)
Updated content
Due to the introduction of new mechanics some game files were updated. This may result in conflicts with their respective modded versions. Be warned.
- Haydee, Creeper and Slashy AnimGraphs
- Haydee, Creeper and Slashy scripts
- Haydee, Creeper and Slashy skeletons
- All world templates for all default items
- Player template now uses Haydee.skeleton instead of Haydee.skel
- Player template received additional states
Changed files in this update