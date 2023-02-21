 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Haydee 2 update for 21 February 2023

Patch 1.0.16

Share · View all patches · Build 10603271 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, people!
After a long struggle, testing and fixing we are proudly intruducing a new patch containing:

New mechanics

  • Water (GI and non-GI versions)
  • Swimming (including new animations created for Haydee 2)

Critical fixes

  • Player stucking! (may require additional feedback)
  • Particle graph crashing due to inproper node linkage
  • Missing fall transitions from different player states

Smaller fixes

  • TimerEx node pin reading
  • bBlocked node
  • OnDispatch node crashing when used on an Area component
  • Editor crashing while browsing invalid meshes
  • Debug node crashing
  • Stucking while unclimbing in a corner
  • Character "clicking" at the end of climbing animations
  • ControlInfo.vMovement improper evaluation resulting in the spectator's "black screen" behaviour

Also

  • AnimGraphs now contain "bone reindex" array for compatibility with externally changed skeletons
  • Outfits now can be used in AnimGraphs instead of meshes
  • Model component's meshes are now paintable
  • SteerPitching node for controlling pawn pitch movement
  • OnPick trigger event now receives a pInvoker parameter
  • TextWidget now can translate textIds
  • pParent node now returns parents for attached actors
  • Director nodes removed: OnScenario, OnBool, OnTask, OnScript, OnInputAxis, fDamage, fBalance
  • Director nodes added: OnMouseAxis, OnGamepadAxis, OnGamepadTrigger
  • Changing character direction with gamepad from idle state is improved (no turn movement)

Updated content

Due to the introduction of new mechanics some game files were updated. This may result in conflicts with their respective modded versions. Be warned.

  • Haydee, Creeper and Slashy AnimGraphs
  • Haydee, Creeper and Slashy scripts
  • Haydee, Creeper and Slashy skeletons
  • All world templates for all default items
  • Player template now uses Haydee.skeleton instead of Haydee.skel
  • Player template received additional states

Changed files in this update

Haydee 2 Content Depot 1444651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link