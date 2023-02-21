Patch 1.0.16

Share · View all patches · Build 10603271 · Last edited 21 February 2023 – 18:32:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello, people!

After a long struggle, testing and fixing we are proudly intruducing a new patch containing:

New mechanics

Water (GI and non-GI versions)

Swimming (including new animations created for Haydee 2)

Critical fixes

Player stucking! (may require additional feedback)

(may require additional feedback) Particle graph crashing due to inproper node linkage

Missing fall transitions from different player states

Smaller fixes

TimerEx node pin reading

bBlocked node

OnDispatch node crashing when used on an Area component

Editor crashing while browsing invalid meshes

Debug node crashing

Stucking while unclimbing in a corner

Character "clicking" at the end of climbing animations

ControlInfo.vMovement improper evaluation resulting in the spectator's "black screen" behaviour

Also

AnimGraphs now contain "bone reindex" array for compatibility with externally changed skeletons

Outfits now can be used in AnimGraphs instead of meshes

Model component's meshes are now paintable

SteerPitching node for controlling pawn pitch movement

OnPick trigger event now receives a pInvoker parameter

TextWidget now can translate textIds

pParent node now returns parents for attached actors

Director nodes removed: OnScenario, OnBool, OnTask, OnScript, OnInputAxis, fDamage, fBalance

Director nodes added: OnMouseAxis, OnGamepadAxis, OnGamepadTrigger

Changing character direction with gamepad from idle state is improved (no turn movement)

Due to the introduction of new mechanics some game files were updated. This may result in conflicts with their respective modded versions. Be warned.