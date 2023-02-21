Another minor maintenance release - the most notable change here is the addition of a boost toggle command option for Nova/Pulsar/etc.
- Actually fixed host research not syncing to clients correctly (for real this time)
- Fixed Steam workshop maps displaying an error upon update attempt
- Fixed Sublimates targeting ducts but being unable to hit them
- Fixed sandbox displaying as survival with Discord integration
- Fixed repair turrets incorrectly displaying status as red when not targeting
- Fixed 'hidden' content (planets, etc) displaying in list of mod content
- Fixed several crashes
- Fixed Oct shield break effect being hexagonal
- Improved mod dependency resolution
- Buffed Conquer slightly, nerfed Collaris range slightly
- Made Disrupt/Quell no longer target air units
- Added a boost toggle command for units that can support it (nova, etc) - keep in mind that these units cannot shoot when flying, and will not try to find a landing position if blocked
Changed files in this update