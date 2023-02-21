 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mindustry update for 21 February 2023

Build 142

Share · View all patches · Build 10603181 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another minor maintenance release - the most notable change here is the addition of a boost toggle command option for Nova/Pulsar/etc.

  • Actually fixed host research not syncing to clients correctly (for real this time)
  • Fixed Steam workshop maps displaying an error upon update attempt
  • Fixed Sublimates targeting ducts but being unable to hit them
  • Fixed sandbox displaying as survival with Discord integration
  • Fixed repair turrets incorrectly displaying status as red when not targeting
  • Fixed 'hidden' content (planets, etc) displaying in list of mod content
  • Fixed several crashes
  • Fixed Oct shield break effect being hexagonal
  • Improved mod dependency resolution
  • Buffed Conquer slightly, nerfed Collaris range slightly
  • Made Disrupt/Quell no longer target air units
  • Added a boost toggle command for units that can support it (nova, etc) - keep in mind that these units cannot shoot when flying, and will not try to find a landing position if blocked

Changed files in this update

Mindustry Windows64 Depot 1127402
  • Loading history…
Mindustry Linux Depot 1127403
  • Loading history…
Mindustry Mac Depot 1127404
  • Loading history…
Mindustry Windows32 Depot 1127405
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link