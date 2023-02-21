Update #3 - "Combat Overhaul"

Thanks to all your fantastic feedback, this new update is now out.

It aims to redesign the combat system from the ground up and improves many other aspects of the game.

Features:

New Combat System: Grab enemy heads, Stab with your knife, punch with the crowbar or use the improved pistol

Upgraded AI: The AI reacts now much more realistic to all attacks, it also has better sounds and animations. Wounds appear at attack points.

New inventory system: Items are no longer forced to stay in your inventory. You can throw them around if you like and they will come back to you if you move far away.

Realistic items: All items now convey the feeling of having a weight.

Flashlight: Now illuminates a larger area.

Deadzone: You can find a deadzone option in the control menu.

Tryout: A new video player and graphics to help you understanding the mechanics.

Improved sound ambience

Some very dark scenes are now more illuminated.

and much more...

Bugfixes:

A bug causing jittery pistol and clip behaviour is fixed.

Fixed issues some had on level starts like missing items or falling through the ground.

The lockers were hard to grab in some cases, this is also optimized.

Some setups should no longer experience jittering hands while playing.

Thanks again to all your feedback and support. More content coming soon!