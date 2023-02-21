 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HELLCARD update for 21 February 2023

A small bugfixing and QoL update

Share · View all patches · Build 10603102 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is the full changelog:

Version 0.5.230221 - 21 Feb 2023

  • Skipping Run Summary sequence will now still show unlock progress
  • Twitch Drops now unlock the correct RIP icon!
  • Another fix for XP progress stuck, this should solve the issue
  • Fixed several typos and improved translation quality for both Polish and German languages
  • Disabling analytics now requires a game restart but shouldn't crash the game
  • Possible fix for the game's process not closing properly sometimes

As Always,
Stay Safe in Paper Dungeons ːarchduckː
Konstanty

Changed files in this update

Depot 1201541
  • Loading history…
Depot 1201542
  • Loading history…
Depot 2122120
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link