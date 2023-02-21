A small bugfixing and QoL update

Here is the full changelog:
Version 0.5.230221 - 21 Feb 2023
- Skipping Run Summary sequence will now still show unlock progress
- Twitch Drops now unlock the correct RIP icon!
- Another fix for XP progress stuck, this should solve the issue
- Fixed several typos and improved translation quality for both Polish and German languages
- Disabling analytics now requires a game restart but shouldn't crash the game
- Possible fix for the game's process not closing properly sometimes
As Always,
Stay Safe in Paper Dungeons ːarchduckː
Konstanty
