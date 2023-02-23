Madshot: Road to Madness is OUT NOW!

Beware humans,

the Abyss gates are now open for anyone brave enough to embrace their own Road to Madness!

ABOUT MADSHOT: ROAD TO MADNESS

Exterminate infinite hordes of nightmarish abominations in a stylish ballet of weapons, abilities and endless combinations.

Combine, upgrade, and survive as long as possible with your acrobatic fighting skills to reach the very top of the Leaderboard. Conquer what it takes to be the best, or kneel before the Madness.

SPECIAL OFFER

Madshot: Road to Madness is available now as a standalone game experience for $2.99/€2.99/£2.69 but, remember, you can access it for FREE if you already own the original Madshot game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2149610/Madshot_Road_to_Madness/

And now, let the slaughter... BEGIN!

If you want to find out more about Madshot: Road to Madness, stay up to date and let us know your feedback, remember to join the conversation on Twitter and Discord!

HOOK Team