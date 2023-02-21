Share · View all patches · Build 10602996 · Last edited 21 February 2023 – 19:26:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Adventurers!

New World Update 1.8.3 downtime will begin at 11:00 PM PT (7:00AM UTC) on February 21st. It marks the start of the Legacy of Crassus event and includes various Leaderboards fixes.

LEGACY OF CRASSUS

The might of Rome threatens Aeternum from February 21 to March 7. Hunt down General Crassus' monstrous captains and banish the shadow of Roman tyranny in an all-new event. Following a plan set in motion long ago, Crassus's forces have invaded the southern lands to unleash the cyclopses Lucanus and Decimus.

Players brave enough to face these world bosses can search for portals in Brightwood, Weavers Fen, Mourningdale, Ebonscale Reach, and Edengrove.

Each victory nets Adventurers event-specific, daily rewards.

Explore the announcement for more details.

Go behind the scenes with the Development Team.

WORLD EXPERIENCE

GENERAL

Fixed an issue that made harvestable resources non-interactable in certain situations.

EXPEDITIONS

Fixed a bug that caused Mutated Expeditions to receive the same elemental Mutations more often than intended.

QUESTS

Fixed an issue with Tamra Ayad in the quest "Dishonorable Daughter." She now appears in the proper location at the appropriate time.

WORLD AI

Fixed an issue that caused some Dryad Soldier attacks to not damage or interact with players.

Removed cat bobble heads from the game. Cats are less awkwardly enthusiastic when attacking.

GAME MODES

OUTPOST RUSH

Increased the amount of personal scoring gained from capturing and contesting points and using resources.

Added brief invulnerability to players that spawn in their home fort to help prevent spawn camping.

PVP ARENAS

Fixed an issue that allowed players to change equipment while in the Spectator Box.

ECONOMY, PROGRESSION, & GEAR

TRADE SKILLS

Fixed an issue that caused the text for Basic and Major Fishing Trophies to display the incorrect Luck values.

UX/UI/SOCIAL

FACTION SWAPS

Fixed a bug that allowed players to join the Faction that controlled the most territories.

LEADERBOARDS

Filtering friends or Company members on Leaderboards now properly sorts the results by rank. Unranked players are listed at the end.

Fixed an issue that prevented some players from receiving rewards. Affected players will receive their rewards in a future update.

NOTABLE FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused the Brimstone Sands Outpost Storage to incorrectly default to the Brimstone Sands Settlement Storage.

Fixed an icon error with the Baal Hoop ring.

Fixed an issue where the Storage Shed UI would not show up when interacting with a Storage Shed.

QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS

Locked items can no longer be dropped.

When using the "Transfer All" button to transfer inventory items to storage, locked items will now stay in the player's inventory.

Thanks for your support! We’ll see you in Aeternum.