Caveman Stories update for 21 February 2023

Update Notes for Version 1.6

Build 10602954

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.6 changelog:

  • New cutting Trees Down animation + Logic
  • When you cut a Tree, it now shows the tree falling down instead of the previously weird animation.
  • Improved the "Throwing Rocks" logic
  • Player's animation transitions got smoother
  • Added back the Mouselook sensibility to the Pause Menu
  • Fixed the Attack animations (now they apply the damage at the right times)
  • New footstep sounds (now they are less repetitive and more pleasant to listen to)
  • Added Songs to the first in game cutscene
  • A bunch of bugs fixed!

