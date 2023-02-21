Update Notes for Version 1.6

Version 1.6 changelog:
- New cutting Trees Down animation + Logic
- When you cut a Tree, it now shows the tree falling down instead of the previously weird animation.
- Improved the "Throwing Rocks" logic
- Player's animation transitions got smoother
- Added back the Mouselook sensibility to the Pause Menu
- Fixed the Attack animations (now they apply the damage at the right times)
- New footstep sounds (now they are less repetitive and more pleasant to listen to)
- Added Songs to the first in game cutscene
- A bunch of bugs fixed!
Changed files in this update