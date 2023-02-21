v0.11.27 - Omni-line Fixes and Updates

~ Feature Updates ~
- Facets and Challenges now begin with some Time Mana and all statue types unlocked.
- For Facets: Begin with 25 x facets completed worth of TM.
- For Challenges: Begin with an amount determined by the week's challenge.
- NOTE: If you are currently in a facet or challenge, these numbers will not be retroactively added. Any new facets or challenges started should start you with the noted amount of TM.
- Bows, Wands and Staves no longer receive thorn damage when attacking enemies, except under special circumstances.
~ Fixes ~
- Fix for timeline text not displaying correctly after time warping in an omni-line.
- Fix for facets and challenges sometimes being reward without completing them.
