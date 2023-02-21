 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 21 February 2023

v0.11.27 - Omni-line Fixes and Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 10602951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

~ Feature Updates ~

  • Facets and Challenges now begin with some Time Mana and all statue types unlocked.
  • For Facets: Begin with 25 x facets completed worth of TM.
  • For Challenges: Begin with an amount determined by the week's challenge.
  • NOTE: If you are currently in a facet or challenge, these numbers will not be retroactively added. Any new facets or challenges started should start you with the noted amount of TM.
  • Bows, Wands and Staves no longer receive thorn damage when attacking enemies, except under special circumstances.

~ Fixes ~

  • Fix for timeline text not displaying correctly after time warping in an omni-line.
  • Fix for facets and challenges sometimes being reward without completing them.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2217551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link