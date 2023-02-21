New in SMITE | The Manticore King

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New God Release: Martichoras - The Manticore King

Basic Attacks

Basics apply Venom, dealing 5% Basic Attack Power over 2s. Initial hit applies 4 stacks, hits refresh and increase damage by 1 stack, max 8 stacks.

Passive - Monstrosity

Martichoras gains up to 100 stacks of Ferocity for hitting Basics, Abilities, and earning kills or assists. Once maxed, he loses all Ferocity and gains an Attack Speed buff that increases in duration by Basic Attacking gods. He also gains a permanent Monstrosity stack of 1% Physical Lifesteal and 1% Physical Ability Lifesteal.

Acid Rain

Martichoras fires hundreds of venomous spikes from his wings, creating a circular rain of spikes that deals damage as it rolls forward. As the rain moves, it leaves behind a toxic trail that slows and damages all enemies within the trail.

Poisoned Barb

Martichoras shoots a stinger, dealing damage, piercing minions, and stopping on the first enemy god hit. The stinger then persists for 3s attached to the enemy god, reducing their healing, or at a point on the ground. Martichoras can explode it by hitting it with a basic attack or ability. The explosion deals damage, reduces healing, and Roots the god who held the stinger.

Stalk Prey

Martichoras creates a patch of stealth grass in which he and all allied gods may hide. While inside and on exiting the patch, Martichoras gains Movement Speed. Martichoras’ Basic Attacks from stealth apply 8 stacks of Venom. Enemies may reveal anyone hidden in the patch by entering it or by placing a ward inside its range.

Death From Above

Martichoras becomes CC immune and untargetable as he soars into the air, raining down 12 bursts of damaging toxins over 3s. Each time an enemy is hit with a burst, their Physical Protections are reduced.

Martichoras Masteries

Ascended Martichoras

Imperious Martichoras

Magic: The Gathering Event Pt. 2

The continuation of this event brings 5 powerful new Planeswalker skins to the Battleground, as well as new Planeswalker quests and bundles! Make sure to check the Magic: The Gathering event page now!

The Mythical Market

The Mythical Market is your very own shop, tailored just for you with big discounts! All players will have the chance to buy a new Bee-Themed bundle, and a personalized set of additional bundles featuring content picked specifically based on your personal SMITE preferences. The Mythical Market will only be around for a limited time, so shop around before it is gone!

New God Skins

Teferi Chronos

Nicol Bolas Tiamat

Vivien Reid Artemis

The Wandering Emperor Mulan

Nissa Revane Eset

Bumble Bee Jing Wei

Sir Snooze Kumbhakarna

Gilded Glory Ishtar

The second Update in the Season of Monsters is here, and it has brought a wide variety of new content! Balance, more Magic: The Gathering Crossover content, and a brand new God Martichoras! You can check this content out on the Battleground now, or read over ALL of the changes on the Update Notes HERE!