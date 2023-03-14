Hunter Power Pack is out now!

Greetings, Hunters!

Containing three powerful new rifles for big-game hunting, as well as a new and exclusive selection of Cosmetics, the Hunter Power Pack is available now on all platforms!

Tsurugi LRR .338

Ideal for long-range precision shots and fitted with a detachable 5-round-capacity magazine, this is a great choice for taking down big or dangerous game.

Malmer 7mm Magnum

This lightweight rifle is known for its strong performance and high versatility. No wonder hunters around the world have come to rely on it in the wild.

Olsson Model 23

Chambered in the popular .308 and sporting features such as a fluted bolt design and carbon fiber stock, this is an excellent choice for medium to big game.

Don't forget to check out the latest Dev Diary, in which we're sharing some secrets behind creating and adding new weapons to the game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2299780/theHunter_Call_of_the_Wild__Hunter_Power_Pack/

Hunter Power Pack Exclusive Cosmetics

In addition to these impressive new firearms, we’ve added some fresh customization options to apply to your favorite weapons. Mix and match looks with a number of new Paints, Sprays, Materials, and Camos, exclusively available via the Hunter Power Pack.

But wait... there's more!

Introducing Hirschfelden Cosmetic Pack

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2198874/theHunter_Call_of_the_Wild__Hirschfelden_Veteran_Cosmetic_Pack/

Expand your style options with the Hirschfelden Cosmetic Pack! This optional DLC includes all-new weapon paints, sprays, camos, and materials, as well as a special premium wrap, all inspired by the beloved Hirschfelden Hunting Reserve.

As always, cosmetic items do not affect gameplay and can be used across all owned weapons and reserves. For more info about cosmetics and how they work, and to take a look at what some of the other existing packs contain, check out this article.

Happy hunting (in style)!