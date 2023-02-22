 Skip to content

Dual Universe update for 22 February 2023

Dual Universe - Release 1.3.1

Release 1.3.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.3.1.
Changes are below:

Crash Fixes
  • Fixed rare crash on exit.
  • Fixed another rare crash.
  • Rare EasyAntiCheat initialization failures now trigger an EasyAntiCheat popup instead of crashing the game.
Bug Fixes
  • Tentative fix to allow access to the game through a Virtual Machine.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.
Thank you very much for your support!

