Dual Universe - Release 1.3.1

Hello Noveans,
We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.3.1.
Changes are below:
Crash Fixes
- Fixed rare crash on exit.
- Fixed another rare crash.
- Rare EasyAntiCheat initialization failures now trigger an EasyAntiCheat popup instead of crashing the game.
Bug Fixes
- Tentative fix to allow access to the game through a Virtual Machine.
We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.
Thank you very much for your support!
