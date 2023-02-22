Dual Universe - Release 1.3.1

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.3.1.

Changes are below:

Crash Fixes

Fixed rare crash on exit.

Fixed another rare crash.

Rare EasyAntiCheat initialization failures now trigger an EasyAntiCheat popup instead of crashing the game.

Bug Fixes

Tentative fix to allow access to the game through a Virtual Machine.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!