Inward update for 21 February 2023

Patch 0.4457

Share · View all patches · Build 10602818 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Friends,

  • You should no longer get stuck in the meditation level when you are disconnected from the database
  • Database optimisations (>20mb reads O.o)
  • Fixes an issue where when you share the computer, it logs in a ghost user
  • Some other minor bug fixes

As always, if you experience any issues, you can easily post them here:
https://inward.nolt.io/ (not registration needed, and you can vote on features)

If you need urgent help then feel free to drop me an email to hello -a- inwardgame.com

Thanks,
Krish

