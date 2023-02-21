Patch 0.4457

Hello Friends,
- You should no longer get stuck in the meditation level when you are disconnected from the database
- Database optimisations (>20mb reads O.o)
- Fixes an issue where when you share the computer, it logs in a ghost user
- Some other minor bug fixes
As always, if you experience any issues, you can easily post them here:
https://inward.nolt.io/ (not registration needed, and you can vote on features)
If you need urgent help then feel free to drop me an email to hello -a- inwardgame.com
Thanks,
Krish
Changed files in this update