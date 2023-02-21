English
[Encounter]New encounter: Camel and a Dead Man (It may randomly appear in Siberia. It only happens once.)
More information about this encounter can be found on the wiki: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Camel_and_a_Dead_Man_(Encounter) (It's based on a real-life event.)
[Pet]Fixed a bug that storing/retrieving pets repeatedly may copy over some of the pets' special attributions to other pets.
简体中文
【遭遇】新的遭遇：骆驼与一具尸体 （在西伯利亚地区可能随机发生。只会发生一次。）
更多的关于这个遭遇的信息可以在维基页面上找到：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Camel_and_a_Dead_Man_(Encounter) (这是基于现实事件制作的内容)
【宠物】修复了一个可以通过反复寄放和提取宠物来复制某些宠物身上的一些特殊属性的Bug。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 21 February 2023
Update, Version 20230221
