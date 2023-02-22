Animaze v 1.26.11906 - February 2nd update

Share · View all patches · Build 10602507 · Last edited 22 February 2023 – 09:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello animazing folks,

We've been cooking and brewing some cool stuff for all of you.

Change log:

added VMC Protocol based full body tracker.

You can find a guide here: https://www.animaze.us/manual/vmc-guide

added Background Texturing customization. Available on Scenes/Backgrounds that have 3D objects like the Rainbow LED Scene.

fixed an issue with Mouse & Keyboard Override prop when scaling or scale resetting

Ultraleap, Axis Perception Neuron, Sony Mocopi and VMC data will now be transmitted in Rooms

tweaks and fixes to Quickscenes removed preloading if no avatar/background is needed added some missed resources to preloading fixed crash that occurred when switching between Quickscenes which contained avatars or props with texture customization active



Let us know what you think on Discord, Twitter, or via email at support@animaze.us.

Your feedback is vital to a small team like ours!

Happy Streaming,

The Holotech Team