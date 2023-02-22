 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Animaze update for 22 February 2023

Animaze v 1.26.11906 - February 2nd update

Share · View all patches · Build 10602507 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello animazing folks,

We've been cooking and brewing some cool stuff for all of you.

Change log:

  • added VMC Protocol based full body tracker.
    You can find a guide here: https://www.animaze.us/manual/vmc-guide

  • added Background Texturing customization. Available on Scenes/Backgrounds that have 3D objects like the Rainbow LED Scene.

  • fixed an issue with Mouse & Keyboard Override prop when scaling or scale resetting

  • Ultraleap, Axis Perception Neuron, Sony Mocopi and VMC data will now be transmitted in Rooms

  • tweaks and fixes to Quickscenes

    • removed preloading if no avatar/background is needed
    • added some missed resources to preloading
    • fixed crash that occurred when switching between Quickscenes which contained avatars or props with texture customization active

Let us know what you think on Discord, Twitter, or via email at support@animaze.us.
Your feedback is vital to a small team like ours!

Happy Streaming,
The Holotech Team

Changed files in this update

Animaze Content Depot 1364391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link