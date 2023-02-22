Patch 1.4.0.9

Glad to see you're all enjoying Dollars & Disasters!
We've got a small update with some fixes today:
1.4.0.9 Changelog
- Fixed issue where The General would visually appear as the Civil Servant governor in "The Airlift" scenario
- Fixed issue where PAX-12 outbreaks would get destroyed incorrectly sometimes
- Fixed issue where The Billionaire could be randomly selected in co-op mode
- Fixed Experts being duplicated when killed in an eruption zone
- Fixed challenges synchronization with mobile
- Improved Chinese localisation
If you're having a good time with Dollars & Disasters, please do leave us a review!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1747950/Rebel_Inc_Escalation__Dollars__Disasters/
The Ndemic Creations Team
