Rebel Inc: Escalation update for 22 February 2023

Patch 1.4.0.9

Patch 1.4.0.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Glad to see you're all enjoying Dollars & Disasters!

We've got a small update with some fixes today:

1.4.0.9 Changelog
  • Fixed issue where The General would visually appear as the Civil Servant governor in "The Airlift" scenario
  • Fixed issue where PAX-12 outbreaks would get destroyed incorrectly sometimes
  • Fixed issue where The Billionaire could be randomly selected in co-op mode
  • Fixed Experts being duplicated when killed in an eruption zone
  • Fixed challenges synchronization with mobile
  • Improved Chinese localisation

If you're having a good time with Dollars & Disasters, please do leave us a review!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1747950/Rebel_Inc_Escalation__Dollars__Disasters/

The Ndemic Creations Team

