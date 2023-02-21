 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Parts Unknown update for 21 February 2023

New Side Mission/ Fight update

Share · View all patches · Build 10602403 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There is a new side mission on the main menu we have also patched fighting once again to make the game more enjoyable. Unknown beach will be available soon along with online play.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2255761
  • Loading history…
Depot 2255762
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link