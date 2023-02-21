SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 1.0.4 Released

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 1.0.4

NEW FEATURES AND CHANGES :

• Fast Travel consoles have been added to large faction stations. For now, they are only available in stations and not yet in outposts or Guild stations.

• The player's faction has been added to the Galaxy Diplomacy panel after the faction has been established. Currently, it is only used to view details, but it will become fully functional in future updates.

• Enemy AI has been improved in space battles.

• The Russian language has been updated.

• Additional indicators and new directions have been added for all missions, and 70% of all main missions have become more balanced and understandable.

• New tutorials have been added.

BUG FIXES:

Reported by players as follows :

• If you open the ESC menu while using the boost on your ship and then load into a saved game, you will hear the boost sound until you restart the game.

• During the battle, the comms from other pilots are too loud, even if all volume sliders are turned down.

• The asteroid info is stuck at the top of the screen. The only way to get rid of it is to save and reload.

• In the "Saving the Anka" mission, after reaching the planet and landing where instructed, nothing happens.

• Performance drops significantly in some freelancer missions after passing a certain phase.

• The firing effects of some weapons, especially on small ships, are too large and obstruct the player's view.

• When trying to enter an Independent faction station, the message "You do not have permission to enter here" appears. If the player interacts with it several times while the message is on the screen, they are sent to a blank station map.

• Some places can be too dark on planet surfaces.

• If the game is played in a different language, the dialogue with Anka in the "Saving the Anka" mission skips too quickly.

•The Mercenary Guild contract I received spawned at the same location as the contract I received from a POI on the planet surface.

•Sometimes when my weapons overheat, they don't cool down until I switch to a different weapon group.

•Sometimes the mission I accept from the LFP interface is added as a different contract in the "contracts" interface.

• In some space stations, the elevator doesn't take me even though I click on it. If I save/load the game at that point, it fixes the issue.

• In some planetary missions, enemies that spawn after the player gets off their ship do not move until the player gets close, then they only attack with melee.

• In some planetary missions, an infinite number of enemies spawn.

• After killing the boss on the 3rd floor of a dungeon in a mission where a character needs to be rescued, the mission does not update.

• The game does not pay the player when they hand in captured pilots.

• Faction wars can start before the player even warps, and in this case, the warp drive breaks, and the player cannot go to the war zone.

• When getting the next ship after the starter ship, all of the HOTAS bindings are lost.

• In a Freelancer Guild contract to protect miners, the enemy waves never end.

• When capturing a station, the player is left with two contacts for the station, the old one and a new one with "WRA". When warping out and back in, both stations disappear along with the original faction station that was there, but the station still shows up on the building list.

• If the player does not have MMB, they cannot advance in phase in an operation mission by pressing Ctrl + MMB.

• During a battle with both ally and enemy ships, if the player targets a distant enemy, it moves too fast and is difficult to catch up to.

• Some emails received after creating a faction come in empty.

• Fixed an issue where shadows on planet surfaces could be too dark in certain cases, and the skylight was not properly illuminating the planet.

• A potential crash that could occur when warping to a battle zone was fixed.

• The performance characteristics of all effects were readjusted, and potential GPU crashes caused by effects were fixed.

• A potential crash that could occur when using ALT+TAB during battle was fixed.

• A potential crash that could occur when too many sound sources were playing simultaneously was fixed.

• In Early Access version 1.0.3, the issue of the light not appearing when loading a save without sunlight was fixed.