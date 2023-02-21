v1.6.9 is coming!

Here are the mainly new updates:

1.One kind of new fish!

-Go to discover it or evolve into it in game!(When players reach size 24.0).

2.One kind of new item!

-Now there will be fish meat when fishes are killed by spears.

-Players can grow by eating it.

3.A new achievement!

-It's a memorial to a good player.

-Really thanks for your playing.

4.Dragons now appear with chasing koi carps.

5.Now eat dolphinfishes will make player thinner.

-the pic of food which will make players fatter is redrawn.

6.Fix some bugs.

-The effects fishes other than players get by eatting items is fixed.(speed debuff)