v1.6.9 is coming!
Here are the mainly new updates:
1.One kind of new fish!
-Go to discover it or evolve into it in game!(When players reach size 24.0).
2.One kind of new item!
-Now there will be fish meat when fishes are killed by spears.
-Players can grow by eating it.
3.A new achievement!
-It's a memorial to a good player.
-Really thanks for your playing.
4.Dragons now appear with chasing koi carps.
5.Now eat dolphinfishes will make player thinner.
-the pic of food which will make players fatter is redrawn.
6.Fix some bugs.
-The effects fishes other than players get by eatting items is fixed.(speed debuff)
Changed files in this update