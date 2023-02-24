 Skip to content

Sweet Transit update for 24 February 2023

Sweet Transit | Hotfix 13

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Calling all passengers!

Hotfix 13 is now boarding at the platform, calling at the following stations: Bug Fixes, New Additions, and Changes.

Here's the details of this patch:

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed inhabitants not moving out once settlement population is above the limit
  • Fixed a crash when undoing removed bridges with some rails
  • Fixed a bug with steel bridges having spaces in certain build variations
  • Fixed a crash with settlement that has many external production facilities attached
  • Fixed protected goods being lost after loading the game
  • Fixed station blueprints snapping to original direction after placing them
  • Fixed trains crashing in a specific intersection variation

Additions

  • Added book storage to settlement medium storage
  • Added protect goods export option for warehouse
  • Added protect goods export option for production facilities

Changes

  • Removed production facilities road range limitation
  • Increased tools production rate from 15/min to 30/min
  • Decreased books production rate from 30/min to 15/min
  • Made bonus goods consumption and capacity per worker in production facilities

