Sweet Transit | Hotfix 13

Share · View all patches · Build 10602207 · Last edited 24 February 2023 – 14:32:14 UTC by Wendy

Calling all passengers!

Hotfix 13 is now boarding at the platform, calling at the following stations: Bug Fixes, New Additions, and Changes.

Here's the details of this patch:

Bug Fixes

Fixed inhabitants not moving out once settlement population is above the limit

Fixed a crash when undoing removed bridges with some rails

Fixed a bug with steel bridges having spaces in certain build variations

Fixed a crash with settlement that has many external production facilities attached

Fixed protected goods being lost after loading the game

Fixed station blueprints snapping to original direction after placing them

Fixed trains crashing in a specific intersection variation

Additions

Added book storage to settlement medium storage

Added protect goods export option for warehouse

Added protect goods export option for production facilities

Changes