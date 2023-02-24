Sweet Transit | Hotfix 13

Calling all passengers!
Hotfix 13 is now boarding at the platform, calling at the following stations: Bug Fixes, New Additions, and Changes.
Here's the details of this patch:
Bug Fixes
- Fixed inhabitants not moving out once settlement population is above the limit
- Fixed a crash when undoing removed bridges with some rails
- Fixed a bug with steel bridges having spaces in certain build variations
- Fixed a crash with settlement that has many external production facilities attached
- Fixed protected goods being lost after loading the game
- Fixed station blueprints snapping to original direction after placing them
- Fixed trains crashing in a specific intersection variation
Additions
- Added book storage to settlement medium storage
- Added protect goods export option for warehouse
- Added protect goods export option for production facilities
Changes
- Removed production facilities road range limitation
- Increased tools production rate from 15/min to 30/min
- Decreased books production rate from 30/min to 15/min
- Made bonus goods consumption and capacity per worker in production facilities
