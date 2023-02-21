V 3.1.3 - Single game mode for Multiplayer

Dear oil entrepreneurs,

Thank you for all the great feedback and support!

We noticed that not every player had the time to complete a full multiplayer campaign. Because of this we are happy to add a single game mode to the multiplayer:

Play a single level with random players

Customize a single level to play with friends

Single player tab added to the achievements overview

Next to the single game mode we also fixed some bugs and added some new features.

Features:

Added pop-up to the start of single levels and weekly challenge with info about the level.

Added help feature to the multiplayer menu.

Small changes:

Changed wording in pause menu when watching a replay (it now says “exit replay” instead of “stop level”)

Bug fixes:

Fixed issue with returning from watching a replay from the challenge highscore where it would always open the current challenge instead of the one you were looking at before

Fixed issue with friends tab in weekly highscore menu where it would show scores for other challenges

We hope you have fun with this new update and we will keep improving the game in the future!