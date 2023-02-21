-Basic field of view added.
-Storage levels are less often a pillar hall.
-Menu and settings buttons have tooltips now.
-Description of received traumas, curses and other statuses turns on in options.
-Small visual improvements and code optimization.
A Contusion update for 21 February 2023
Update 7: Distinctiveness
