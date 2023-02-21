Development Branch update - v0.7.004

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I've just updated a new version (v0.7.004) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version adds 2 aquariums, fix bugs and balance some things.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

V 0.7.004 : Temporary changelog

Aquarium t1 & t2

Fish 2 & 4 now have a chance to spawn

3 new achievements

Drones can be autocrafted

All fish have a chance (sometimes small) to spawn in incubator

Fish have different animals multipliers

Mutagen is now unlocked via heat level (not blueprints anymore)

Fix fish 7 display

Improve achievements detection

Fix a small bug where drone will go idle

Reduce chance to get eggs in the wild via water life collector

Remove the use of Phytoplankton t4

Change trello board for feedback

Add fish1 egg spawning in central lake

Change requirements for some Items

Press Ctrl (accessibility key) to keep logistic menu open when selecting supply/demand

