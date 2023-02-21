Development Branch update - v0.7.004

Hello Terraformers!
I've just updated a new version (v0.7.004) on the development branch.
This version adds 2 aquariums, fix bugs and balance some things.
As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.
V 0.7.004 : Temporary changelog
Aquarium t1 & t2
Fish 2 & 4 now have a chance to spawn
3 new achievements
Drones can be autocrafted
All fish have a chance (sometimes small) to spawn in incubator
Fish have different animals multipliers
Mutagen is now unlocked via heat level (not blueprints anymore)
Fix fish 7 display
Improve achievements detection
Fix a small bug where drone will go idle
Reduce chance to get eggs in the wild via water life collector
Remove the use of Phytoplankton t4
Change trello board for feedback
Add fish1 egg spawning in central lake
Change requirements for some Items
Press Ctrl (accessibility key) to keep logistic menu open when selecting supply/demand
See you soon, and good terraforming!
Brice for Miju Games
Changed depots in development branch