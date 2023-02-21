 Skip to content

The Planet Crafter update for 21 February 2023

Development Branch update - v0.7.004

Build 10602162 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.7.004) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version adds 2 aquariums, fix bugs and balance some things.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

V 0.7.004 : Temporary changelog
Aquarium t1 & t2
Fish 2 & 4 now have a chance to spawn
3 new achievements
Drones can be autocrafted
All fish have a chance (sometimes small) to spawn in incubator
Fish have different animals multipliers
Mutagen is now unlocked via heat level (not blueprints anymore)
Fix fish 7 display
Improve achievements detection
Fix a small bug where drone will go idle
Reduce chance to get eggs in the wild via water life collector
Remove the use of Phytoplankton t4
Change trello board for feedback
Add fish1 egg spawning in central lake
Change requirements for some Items
Press Ctrl (accessibility key) to keep logistic menu open when selecting supply/demand

Stay in the loop

As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games

