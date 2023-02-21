Update v1.3.1.0

Hello, adventurers!

In this update, we are bringing the long awaited controller revamp. Yes, not a fix, but rather an overhaul of the system as a whole. We'd love to hear your feedback about it, as the system is very new and had some UI changes along with it. Please tell us if it is better what we'd need to tweak. Steam Deck users, now is the chance to try Spirit of the Island – everything should be working properly!

Other changes:

New option to enable or disable tutorial in the Settings Menu;

Removed some logs to increase performance of the game;

Backpacks in your inventory now stack, just in case of you find more than one.

Fixes

Fixed wrong text showing on UI interactions after using a gamepad and going back to keyboard;

Fixed wrong game options settings “on” and “off” for gameplay settings;

Fixed Milk Jar not being able to produce more than 1 (bucket with milk is now stackable);

Fixed Married NPC not receiving birthday gifts and wedding gifts;

We believe we fixed the bug with duplicating bags.

