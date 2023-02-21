Thanks for all your bugreports. With the Update 0.9.0.4 we are adding a new online leaderboard guide which explains the online functionality and how savefiles work to new players. It also communicates that there is Twitch & YouTube integration. Furthermore we are improving tooltips to prevent top overflow and change some weapon unlock conditions along some bugfixes and further improvements.

New Features

Play Online Guide for new Players

Added a new play online tutorial that pops up the first time you start the game. This should help explaining the online functionality as well as inform about the Twitch and YouTube integration.

Permanently Close Play Online Notification

You can now tick the "Do not show again"-checkbox for the play online notification which always shows up if you played offline. Together with the new online tutorial this should improve the user experience for new players.

Victorious Message on Endboss defeat

When defeating the final endboss on wave 20 a new massage is displayed stating that you have been victorious. If you don't defeated the endboss but survived you will see the message that you have survived. This should also make it clear that the next map tier is only unlocked if you have been victorious.

Improvements

Improvements to the tooltip system to check for top window overflows. This should fix all tooltips which had a top overflow like the character tooltip for Darokin.

Improved visuals of snail frost ground AoE effect. They now have a very clear outline which should make it much easier to avoid stepping into them.

Balancing

Unlock requirements for Bow have been lowered to 8 projectiles (was 10)

Unlock requirements for Burning Skills with Sword and Staff of the Phoenix changed to complete wave 20 (was wave 10)

Unlock requirement for the skill Wind Shock was changed to complete wave 20 with Lightning Staff equipped (was defeat 100 enemies in one run)

Unlock requirement for the skill Piercing Blow was changed to complete wave 20 with Slingshot equipped (was defeat 400 enemies in one run)

Unlock requirement for the skill Cutting Shot was changed to complete wave 20 with Ice Focus equipped (was defeat 500 enemies in one run)

Unlock requirement for the skill Piercing Blow was changed to complete wave 20 with Throwing Spear equipped (was defeat 750 enemies in one run)

Unlock requirement for the skill Wind Shock was changed to complete wave 20 with Scythe equipped (was defeat 900 enemies in one run)

Bugfixes:

Fixed achievements triggering on start instead of end of wave.

Fixed wrong description for tier 2 map difficulty. Tier 2 actually has a few traps.

Fixed a bug which caused the skill search not being ended properly when closing with gamepad controls

If you encounter any bugs or issues please let us know. The best way to engage in the ongoing development of Striving for Light is our discord:

Join our official discord!