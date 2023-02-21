-
Gold mine rebalanced / performances improved
-
Water pillar spawns less bubbles / bubbles start with 3 HP
-
Fix: knight figurine works properly while targeting a piece with earth
-
Fix: pieces can't go on a moving tile anymore
-
Fix: vodoo doll uses confusion instead of mind control
-
Fix: combustion energy required
Side Effect update for 21 February 2023
1.6.1 - Weekly update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
