Side Effect update for 21 February 2023

1.6.1 - Weekly update

Build 10601980

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Gold mine rebalanced / performances improved

  • Water pillar spawns less bubbles / bubbles start with 3 HP

  • Fix: knight figurine works properly while targeting a piece with earth

  • Fix: pieces can't go on a moving tile anymore

  • Fix: vodoo doll uses confusion instead of mind control

  • Fix: combustion energy required

Changed files in this update

Side Effect Content Depot 1678341
