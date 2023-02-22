Sackboy: A Big Adventure - February 22nd Patch is Now Available

Hello!

We have a new update today that looks to address the issue that some players have been encountering when playing local co-op that prevents them from using the Travel Pod (Rocket Ship) upon defeating the first boss and being unable to progress further with this game.

Once the update has been applied, if you launch the game, you should now be able to access the Travel Pod normally and progress with the game.

Want to travel to new worlds in style?

Since our last update we have released the Valentine's Costume.

And we have a brand-new Gran Turismo Racing Suit Costume (and Emote) coming this Friday!

So be sure to download these free costumes and show off your stylish threads to your friends!

Steven

PATCH NOTES: